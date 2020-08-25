Key Aspects Of Commerce Plan To Tighten Duty Enforcement

Law360 (August 25, 2020, 12:35 PM EDT) -- On Aug. 13, the U.S. Department of Commerce issued a proposed rule to increase its administration and enforcement of U.S. anti-dumping and countervailing duty, or AD/CVD, laws. Unlike other tariffs that are directly tied to the trade war (e.g., Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act, Section 301 of the Trade Act), these trade remedy actions represent a long-standing Commerce Department practice, which will outlast the outcome of the November election. The proposed changes could have serious ramifications for importers, as these duties are often punitive in nature and can be applied retroactively. For those considering investing in companies involved in...

