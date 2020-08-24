Ex-Investment Exec's Suit Over £2.3M Fraud Order Axed

Law360, London (August 24, 2020, 8:22 PM BST) -- A judge on Monday tossed a lawsuit targeting a London law firm and the chairman of a Tehran-based investment company that was filed by two men ordered to pay the company £2.27 million ($3 million) following fraud convictions, saying there were no "reasonable grounds" for the suit. High Court Chief Master Matthew Marsh also said in his oral ruling that the claim submitted by Alexios Kitallides and his father Andreas Kitallides was "largely incomprehensible" and had "significant overlap" to other civil proceedings they've filed. The two men were found guilty in 2013 by a jury at Southwark Crown Court on four...

