Lack Of Oversight For USCIS Funding May Doom Budget Fix

Law360 (August 24, 2020, 9:35 PM EDT) -- The House of Representatives approved emergency funding for the U.S. immigration agency Saturday to stave off impending furloughs, but with few oversight provisions in the bill, the legislation could fall flat in the Senate and fail to solve the agency's budget crisis. The House pushed through the legislation, which would fund U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services by raising fees and expanding service for faster immigration application processing, called premium processing, through unanimous consent over the weekend. The legislation, which has yet to pass the Senate, is a first step to relieve the agency's financial woes and prevent the upcoming furloughs —...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS