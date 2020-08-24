USCIS Furloughs Will Mean Massive Case Delays, Backlogs

Law360 (August 24, 2020, 12:32 PM EDT) -- In less than a week, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services plans to furlough roughly 13,400 of its 20,000 employees due to budget shortfalls. This is more than two-thirds, or 67%, of its workforce. The furloughs appear to be agencywide, meaning no office or service center will be spared. The effects of the furloughs would grind USCIS case processing to a very slow crawl. The agency's processing times have already slowed down due to COVID-19-related closures and, frankly, mismanagement of resources (i.e., rejecting certain applications for not putting "N/A" or "None" on every line and significant increases in requests for evidence). However,...

