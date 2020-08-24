Democratic Sens. Seek Ouster Of Land Bureau Leader

Law360 (August 24, 2020, 5:01 PM EDT) -- Senate Democrats have called on the U.S. Department of the Interior to remove William Perry Pendley from the Bureau of Land Management, dissatisfied that he maintains a leadership role even though his nomination to officially take the helm of the agency is being withdrawn. The White House confirmed Monday the rescinding of Pendley's June nomination to be director of the bureau. But Sen. Martin Heinrich, D-N.M., led his colleagues Friday in arguing that additional steps must be taken to diminish the conservative lawyer's default leadership position as deputy director for policy and programs. President Donald Trump should remove Pendley from the bureau and nominate...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS