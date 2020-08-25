Pa. Judge Can't Skirt Ethics Charges Over Retaliation Case

Law360 (August 25, 2020, 4:31 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania judicial ethics court has refused to allow Greene County's president judge to enter into a diversion program to resolve claims alleging that he unilaterally jailed a woman because she accused his law clerk of acting suspiciously at a convenience store. The Court of Judicial Discipline said in a brief order Friday that it would not allow Judge Farley Toothman to enter the diversion program after the Judicial Conduct Board, which is responsible for prosecuting ethics cases in the state, refused to give its consent and waive its right to have the charges heard. "The Judicial Conduct Board makes clear...

