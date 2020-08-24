Fed. Circ. Won't Allow Fee Refunds For Canceled Patents

Law360 (August 24, 2020, 9:47 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Court of Federal Claims rightly dismissed Christy Inc.'s $100 million potential class action trying to recoup fees and otherwise get compensation for patents invalidated by the Patent Trial and Appeal Board, the Federal Circuit said Monday. The three-judge panel said it's not an illegal exaction or an unconstitutional taking for the government to keep issuance and maintenance fees for patents that later get invalidated in inter partes review. Therefore, the appeals court said the Court of Federal Claims was right to throw out Christy's suit. "That Christy finds the legal scheme dictating patent issuance and maintenance fees 'unjust' raises...

