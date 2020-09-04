Pruco Tries To Exit Fight Between Atty, Ex-Partner's Widow

Law360, Miami (September 4, 2020, 4:51 PM EDT) -- Pruco Life Insurance Co. asked a Florida judge Friday to let it out of a lawsuit accusing a Miami lawyer of scheming to keep $2 million in life insurance proceeds after his former law partner killed himself, arguing that the dispute over the proceeds is between the attorney and his ex-partner's estate. In a hearing conducted on Zoom because of the coronavirus pandemic, Pruco's attorney, Enrique Arana, asked Miami-Dade Judge William Thomas to reconsider a ruling from last year denying Pruco's motion for summary judgment to exit the dispute between Hal J. Webb, who is now a partner at Bilzin Sumberg...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS