IRS May Face Legal Battle Over Taxation Of Fantasy Sports

Law360 (August 25, 2020, 7:03 PM EDT) -- The IRS recently ruled that daily fantasy sports companies could sustain excise tax levies on wagering, setting up a possible legal conflict down the road over the tax treatment of companies such as DraftKings and FanDuel. Daily fantasy sports companies including DraftKings and FanDuel are trying to avoid paying excise taxes on their entry fees. (AP) For the moment, daily fantasy sports companies are talking to the IRS in hopes of convincing the agency that they should not be subject to excise taxes on wagering under Internal Revenue Code Section 4401, which would range from 0.25% to 2% of their entry...

