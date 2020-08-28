Arent Fox Expands Labor And Employment Team In LA

Law360 (August 28, 2020, 8:43 PM EDT) -- Arent Fox LLP has added two employment law veterans to help build out its labor and employment practice in Los Angeles. John Zaimes has joined the firm as a partner, and Roxanne M. Wilson has joined as counsel, the firm announced on Aug. 24. They both come from Mayer Brown LLP, where they held the same roles and expanded the labor and employment practice. Now they have "an opportunity to do it on a bigger platform," Zaimes said. Zaimes has represented clients across industries, including manufacturing, hospitality and airlines. He has previously handled wage-and-hour class actions and claims of wrongful termination,...

