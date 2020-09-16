Fighting Fires In Top Hats: Images From Patents Of The Past

Law360 (September 16, 2020, 5:19 PM EDT) -- The National Archives last month made nearly 2,000 patents from the 18th and 19th centuries available online, featuring stunning landscapes, otherworldly diving gear, countless horses and a fire brigade dressed to the nines. The patent drawings digitized in August were among the 10,000 or so destroyed in an 1836 fire at the Patent Office. Inventors resubmitted about 3,000 of those drawings, and the bulk of them — many of which wouldn't be out of place in an art museum — are now available for public view online. National Archives archivist Amy Edwards, who headed up the project, told Law360 there were...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS