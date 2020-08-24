Leave Issues Puzzling Employers As New School Year Starts

Law360 (August 24, 2020, 9:25 PM EDT) -- The new school year poses novel challenges for employers as widespread remote learning and new legal obligations to workers caring for homebound kids could combine to create staffing difficulties during an unprecedented crisis. Many employees who typically rely on schools to free them up for work outside the summer months may be unavailable for much of the week as many schools continue to hold some or all classes online. At the same time, employers are still coming to grips with their obligations to provide paid leave to working parents under the Families First Coronavirus Response Act, or FFCRA. "We've never managed this situation before,"...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS