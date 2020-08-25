RSA Accused Of Turning Blind Eye To Accounting Woes

Law360, London (August 25, 2020, 6:47 PM BST) -- Dozens of institutional investors have said they have further evidence that insurer RSA "looked the other way" and published misleading information while its Irish arm deliberately manipulated its books in a legal battle stemming from a 2013 accounting scandal. A group of 65 shareholders, which include asset manager Allianz Global Investors GmbH, are seeking compensation for drops in the company's stock price and allege that RSA Insurance Group PLC made misleading announcements to the market about its Irish arm starting in 2009 before eventually admitting there was a €274 million ($323 million) black hole in the division's accounts. In a reply...

