ITC Will Probe Impact Of EU-Canada Trade Deal On US Lobster

Law360 (August 24, 2020, 8:51 PM EDT) -- The U.S. International Trade Commission said Monday that it will be investigating the possible adverse implications of a Canada-European Union trade agreement on the U.S. lobster industry, after receiving the Trump administration's request to conduct the probe. The commission said, in response to a July 29 letter from U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, that it will examine the export levels and tariff treatment of lobster from the U.S. and Canada to the EU, the United Kingdom and China, as well as other large destinations, over the last five years. Based on its findings, the commission will provide the USTR with a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS