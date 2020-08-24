LawCash Hits Rival Litigation Funder With Trademark Suit

Law360, New York (August 24, 2020, 6:18 PM EDT) -- Litigation finance company LawCash hit a rival with a trademark infringement suit Monday in Manhattan federal court, claiming Lawcash 911 and Lawsuit Cash Today have poached its name and engaged in deceptive business practices. The Brooklyn-based plaintiff, whose corporate name is Funding Holding LLC, hit the defendant companies and their CEO, named as Robert J. Hopkins of Purchase, New York, with claims for violations of the Lanham Act and New York law. LawCash, which bills itself as "a nationally recognized leader in litigation funding" and settlement financing, claims the defendants engaged in the unauthorized use of marks that include "LawCash911," "Lawsuit...

