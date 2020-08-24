Biz Group Urges High Court To Tackle Texas Booze Law Fight

Law360 (August 24, 2020, 7:47 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court should take up Walmart's suit against Texas' distilled spirits regulator and stamp out a law that effectively blocks out-of-state retailers from competing with the state's own liquor stores, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce says. In an amicus brief, the national business group told justices that the Lone Star State law clearly violates the U.S. Constitution's dormant commerce clause and needs to be thrown out to protect competition. "Failing to do so would create a blueprint for states to adopt facially discriminatory laws against public companies, a vital part of America's economy," the chamber said in Friday's filing....

