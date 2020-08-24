Insurer Slams Amazon's Bid To Ditch Faulty Hoverboard Suit

Law360 (August 24, 2020, 9:53 PM EDT) -- Amazon clearly inserts itself into the stream of distribution for products on its website, an insurer seeking to hold the retail giant liable for selling a hoverboard containing an allegedly faulty battery that caused a house fire told an Illinois federal court Monday. Great Northern Insurance Co., on behalf of its insureds Dan and Danielle Perper, urged the court to reject Amazon.com Inc.'s July bid for summary judgment. The insurance company argued Amazon willingly refunds customers when they aren't satisfied with a product, yet still expects not to be held liable when defective products cause damage, such as the allegedly faulty hoverboard that...

