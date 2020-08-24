Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Liberty Seeks To Escape Coverage In Fake Kona Coffee Suit

Law360 (August 24, 2020, 8:35 PM EDT) -- Liberty Mutual Corp. asked a Michigan federal judge Monday to declare it does not need to cover L&K Coffee Co. in a proposed class action accusing the company along with Amazon, Walmart and Costco of violating federal law by selling ordinary coffee under the name "Kona."

Liberty Mutual said it has no obligation to pay for its policyholder L&K's legal bills because the proposed class action accuses it of "personal and advertising injury," exactly what was excluded in its commercial general liability policies.

L&K held a $2 million CGL policy and a $5 million umbrella CGL policy with the carrier from...

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

