Liberty Seeks To Escape Coverage In Fake Kona Coffee Suit

Law360 (August 24, 2020, 8:35 PM EDT) -- Liberty Mutual Corp. asked a Michigan federal judge Monday to declare it does not need to cover L&K Coffee Co. in a proposed class action accusing the company along with Amazon, Walmart and Costco of violating federal law by selling ordinary coffee under the name "Kona." Liberty Mutual said it has no obligation to pay for its policyholder L&K's legal bills because the proposed class action accuses it of "personal and advertising injury," exactly what was excluded in its commercial general liability policies. L&K held a $2 million CGL policy and a $5 million umbrella CGL policy with the carrier from...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS