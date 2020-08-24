Ex-Speaker Paul Ryan's Blank-Check Outfit Files $300M IPO

Law360 (August 24, 2020, 9:57 PM EDT) -- Former House Speaker Paul Ryan is joining the blank-check bonanza, taking part in a $300 million initial public offering filed on Monday by Executive Network Partnering Corp. with legal guidance from Kirkland & Ellis LLP and underwriters counsel Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP. Ryan is serving as chairman of Executive Network, part of a leadership team at the newly formed blank-check company that also includes CEO Alan Dunn, the co-founder of solar technology company Vivint Solar Inc., and executives from private equity firm Solamere Capital. Executive Network preliminarily plans to sell 12 million units at $25 each, raising $300 million. The...

