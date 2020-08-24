Dr. Reddy's Can Add Antitrust Allegations In Suboxone Row

Law360 (August 24, 2020, 10:33 PM EDT) -- Dr. Reddy's Laboratories and Alvogen can move forward with antitrust counterclaims against Indivior in a dispute over generic versions of Indivior's opioid addiction treatment Suboxone after a New Jersey federal judge ruled Monday that Indivior was not shielded from liability. U.S. District Judge Kevin McNulty affirmed a magistrate judge's November decision allowing Dr. Reddy's and Alvogen Pine Brook Inc. to belatedly amend their answers to Indivior Inc.'s lawsuit against them after Indivior's indictment last year over the marketing of Suboxone's film form. U.S. Magistrate Judge Cathy L. Waldor had found "good cause" for the amendment on the basis that the indictment...

