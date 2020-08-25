Tribe And Green Groups Seek To Block Alaska Refuge Drilling

Law360 (August 25, 2020, 4:00 PM EDT) -- An Alaska Native tribe and 12 environmental groups have filed suit to block drilling in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge, one of two similar challenges brought Monday in Alaska federal court against federal environmental agencies. The Gwich'in Steering Committee of northeastern Alaska, along with the Sierra Club and others, claim the U.S. Department of the Interior violated federal policy and environmental laws when it approved a final "record of decision" on Aug. 17, clearing the way for oil and gas exploration and production on 1.56 million acres in the refuge's coastal plain. The area designated by the Bureau of Land Management...

