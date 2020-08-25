Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Telegram Drops TM Dispute After SEC Suit Kills Crypto Plans

Law360 (August 25, 2020, 9:43 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge said Monday that Telegram Messenger Inc. could voluntarily drop a trademark dispute over the use of the mark GRAM for its cryptocurrency now that a lengthy legal battle with the SEC has led the company to abandon its digital currency ambitions.

U.S. District Judge Charles R. Breyer said Telegram would still have to pay reasonable attorney fees to Lantah LLC for having defended against the lawsuit since it was filed in 2018, but allowed Telegram to preserve its potential claims over the GRAM mark by dismissing the suit without prejudice to refiling.

The trademark dispute was still...

