1st Circ. Says Courts Can't Oversee Union Election Battles

Law360 (August 25, 2020, 4:59 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Labor, and not the courts, has authority to run a new union election if there are irregularities, the First Circuit has ruled, overturning a lower court's decision in a suit over allegations of vote dilution. A unanimous three-judge panel on Monday reversed a bench trial win for members of the American Federation of State, County, and Municipal Employees, Local 402. The judges found that the DOL should have overseen a dispute over allegations that procedures for executive board elections for Council 93, a regional division that oversees about 500 locals in four states, gave unequal weight to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS