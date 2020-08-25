Wind Developers Try To Duck Mass. Lobster Fishing Row

Law360 (August 25, 2020, 6:22 PM EDT) -- Two wind energy companies have told a federal court they should be untangled from an activist's suit seeking to force Massachusetts to change lobster fishing regulations to prevent the use of certain equipment that can harm endangered right whales, saying they are "mere surplusage" in the litigation. Vineyard Wind LLC and Bay State Wind LLC, which are each pushing to develop wind energy projects south of the Massachusetts coast, argued separately on Monday that they are barely mentioned in the complaint and that it was served on them too late. Richard Maximus Strahan, an avid whale watcher and sea turtle researcher referred to over...

