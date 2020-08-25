Feds: Suit Over Mexico Porpoise Protection Is In Wrong Venue

Law360 (August 25, 2020, 9:44 PM EDT) -- The federal government told a D.C. federal judge Monday she lacked the authority to resolve a complaint accusing the U.S. Interior Department of delaying environmental groups' petition to expand sanctions against Mexico for failing to curtail illegal fishing, which they say is pushing an endangered species of porpoise into extinction. In a motion to dismiss the lawsuit brought by the Center for Biological Diversity and the Animal Welfare Institute in June, federal attorneys wrote that the U.S. Court of International Trade holds exclusive jurisdiction over the issue and that the CBD lacks legal standing to sue. The government acknowledged that it...

