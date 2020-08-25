Freshfields To Face Discrimination Claims From Ex-Paralegal

Law360, London (August 25, 2020, 4:14 PM BST) -- An employment tribunal ruled on Tuesday that Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer LLP must face a discrimination lawsuit brought by a former paralegal, but threw out his claim for unfair dismissal. A former paralegal can proceed with claims against Freshfields for direct discrimination and harassment on the grounds of disability, a judge has ruled. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) Judge Jeremy Burns said that Zdenek Sokolik cannot bring a dismissal case because he was contracted by a temp agency to provide paralegal services to Freshfields and was therefore not an employee of the firm. Sokolik can, however, proceed with his other claims against Freshfields...

