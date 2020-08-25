Latham, Simpson Shape $320M Cryogenic Services Merger

Law360 (August 25, 2020, 6:04 PM EDT) -- Cryoport on Tuesday agreed to buy peer cryogenic logistics services provider MVE Biological Solutions from Chart Industries for $320 million, in a deal backed by private equity giant Blackstone and put together with assistance from Latham & Watkins and Simpson Thacher. The transaction sees Tennessee-based Cryoport Inc. buying MVE from Georgia-headquartered Chart Industries Inc., with The Blackstone Group Inc. providing a $275 million investment to help Cryoport pay for the deal, according to a statement. Latham & Watkins LLP advised Cryoport, while Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP counseled Blackstone. The deal combines two businesses that provide temperature-controlled services and solutions for...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS