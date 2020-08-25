Pa. Governor Calls For Legalized Pot, Suspending Alcohol Tax

Maria Koklanaris By

Law360 is providing free access to its coronavirus coverage to make sure all members of the legal community have accurate information in this time of uncertainty and change. Use the form below to sign up for any of our daily newsletters. Signing up for any of our section newsletters will opt you in to the daily Coronavirus briefing.

Sign up for our Cannabis newsletter You must correct or enter the following before you can sign up: Select more newsletters to receive for free [+] Show less [-] Thank You!

Law360 (August 25, 2020, 10:52 AM EDT) -- Pennsylvania's governor on Tuesday urged lawmakers to pass a sweeping COVID-19 relief package, including legalizing recreational marijuana and dedicating part of the revenue to business grants, and temporarily killing or reducing the alcohol tax to help struggling restaurants and bars.Gov. Tom Wolf, a Democrat who has frequently battled with Republicans in the legislature over the best way to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic in Pennsylvania, said in a lengthy statement Tuesday that the marijuana and alcohol measures were designed to boost small businesses. Medicinal marijuana is already legal in Pennsylvania."The governor is calling on the legislature to legalize recreational marijuana with the proceeds going to existing small business grant funding," the statement from Wolf's office said. "The legislature should also provide relief for bars and restaurants by canceling the alcohol tax and allowing businesses to buy at cost."In the statement, Wolf personally chastised Republicans, saying that Democrats have been trying to assist Pennsylvania workers and families in getting through the pandemic caused by the novel coronavirus, while the Republican majority has "focused on ignoring the public health crisis.""That must stop now," the governor said.Republican leaders responded swiftly, indicating that Wolf's proposals will face a difficult reception in the legislature."Gov. Wolf has spent the last six months turning his back on the people's representatives in the General Assembly despite our numerous attempts to work with him to fight this pandemic," said House Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff, R-Bellefonte. "It is disingenuous for this governor to put forward an unaffordable legislative agenda and require taxpayers to bail him out of his unilateral mandates that have devastated their lives and livelihoods."--Additional reporting by Paul Williams. Editing by Robert Rudinger.

For a reprint of this article, please contact reprints@law360.com.