Maestro Health Hires Ex-Aon Atty As First GC

Law360 (August 27, 2020, 7:46 PM EDT) -- Employee health plan administrator Maestro Health has appointed its first general counsel, announcing she has made the move after having spent the last few of years at financial services company Aon. Maestro Health announced Kathleen Sweitzer as its general counsel Tuesday. Sweitzer — who is based in Chicago — told Law360 on Thursday that she had been at Aon for about seven years, and that when she joined she was the sole lawyer for its U.S. health solutions arm. Over the years, she grew her team to a group of 10, with eight of them being lawyers, and was able to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS