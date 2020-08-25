Fed. Circ. Backs WSU's Win In Cosmic Crisp Apple Fight

Law360 (August 25, 2020, 8:49 PM EDT) -- Washington State University did not violate a deal with agritech company Phytelligence when it blocked the company from selling the university's patented Cosmic Crisp apples, the Federal Circuit affirmed Tuesday. The opinion was still sealed Tuesday, but the appeals court issued a judgment upholding a Washington federal court's rejection last year of a lawsuit brought by Phytelligence Inc., which claimed WSU breached an agreement that gave the company the option to sell the university's Cosmic Crisp apples. The district court had ruled that the option — which required a "separate contract" and did not lay out the details of the terms...

