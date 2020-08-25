Ant Group Files For Potential Blockbuster IPO In HK & China

Law360 (August 25, 2020, 5:17 PM EDT) -- Alibaba's fintech affiliate Ant Group filed for a dual-listed initial public offering on Tuesday for both Hong Kong and Chinese stock exchanges, potentially setting up a blockbuster IPO guided by four law firms, including company counsel Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP. Ant Group Co. Ltd.'s prospectus indicates that it plans to list on both the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and the technology-focused Science and Technology Innovation Board, often dubbed the STAR market, of the Shanghai Stock Exchange. The prospectus does not indicate deal size or how many shares Ant plans to sell. Reuters and Bloomberg, citing anonymous sources, on Tuesday reported...

