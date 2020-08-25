Level Solar Ch. 11 Settlements Lead To Plan Confirmation

Law360 (August 25, 2020, 5:55 PM EDT) -- The lengthy Chapter 11 case of residential solar panel installer Level Solar Inc. moved forward Tuesday when a New York bankruptcy judge confirmed its liquidation plan in light of a series of creditor settlements that resolved all outstanding objections to the plan. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Robert E. Grossman, who inherited the case in late 2019 from Judge Mary Kay Vyskocil when she joined the local district court bench, said he was pleased with the work the parties did in recent months that led to the settlements and the consensual confirmation hearing. "It shows that when you have good lawyers and smart...

