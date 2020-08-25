Two More Settlements OK'd In Nevada Pot Licensing Snafu

Law360 (August 25, 2020, 9:11 PM EDT) -- Two more settlements have been reached in the litigation against Nevada's Department of Taxation over the way it awarded marijuana licenses, just days before the judge is set to rule on the bench trial. Natural Medicine LLC and High Sierra Holistics LLC have reached agreements with the Department of Taxation to resolve their allegations that the state mismanaged its 2018 licensing process, the two companies told the Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board at its meeting Tuesday. The board, which took over regulation of the state's legal marijuana industry from the Department of Taxation, voted to approve the settlements. As part of its...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS