8 Years On, US-India Poultry Dispute Continues To Languish

Law360 (August 25, 2020, 6:04 PM EDT) -- A World Trade Organization panel tasked with determining whether India abided by an earlier decision regarding import restrictions on U.S. poultry and eggs postponed its final decision again Tuesday, as the U.S. mulls $450 million in retaliatory tariffs. The announcement marked the 10th time the U.S. and India have asked the panel to withhold its final report, and the 11th time the report has been delayed since the panel was established in May 2017, according to a letter released by the WTO. "The parties have again jointly requested the panel to delay the issuance of its report. The panel has accepted...

