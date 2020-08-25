Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Car-Share Co. Turo Wants Tampa Airport Suit Axed

Law360 (August 25, 2020, 5:31 PM EDT) -- Car-sharing company Turo Inc. asked a Florida federal court to dump a suit from Hillsborough County officials alleging it's facilitating unauthorized car rentals at Tampa International Airport, saying it's not liable for users' content on its app and isn't subject to airport regulations.

Turo Inc. said in a motion to dismiss Monday that as an internet company, it's shielded under Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act from Hillsborough County Aviation Authority's lawsuit alleging it enabled unlawful rental car transactions and is trespassing at Tampa International Airport.

Turo maintains that it simply offers an online platform to connect car owners, known...

