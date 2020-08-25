Pot Co. Raises $68M And Enters Chicago Dispensary Market

Law360 (August 25, 2020, 6:20 PM EDT) -- Multi-state cannabis operator Ascend Wellness Holdings on Tuesday said it closed a $68.2 million funding round and reached a deal to acquire a pair of dispensaries in Chicago, which would expand the company's presence in Illinois to six retail licenses. AWH said it will acquire two MOCA Modern Cannabis dispensaries following approval by the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation. The company said it plans to reach the state's 10 license cap per ownership group. Massachusetts-based AWH also has operations in Michigan, Ohio, Massachusetts and New Jersey. In addition to dispensaries, its operations in Illinois include a cultivation and processing...

