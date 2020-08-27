2 Norris McLaughlin Hires Boost Bankruptcy, Biz Groups

Law360 (August 27, 2020, 2:37 PM EDT) -- Norris McLaughlin PA has bolstered its bankruptcy and corporate practices with the addition of two new attorneys, a move the firm said Thursday aims to help clients navigate the COVID-19 era and beyond. Former McManimon Scotland & Baumann LLC attorney Ross J. Switkes joined Norris McLaughlin's bankruptcy and creditors' rights practice group in the firm's Bridgewater, New Jersey, office. Jeffrey K. Cassin, formerly of Scarinci Hollenbeck LLC, will lead the corporate section of the firm's business law practice group at its New York City outpost. Both come to the firm as members. The pandemic has not halted recruitment plans for the...

