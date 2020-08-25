USCIS Cancels Mass Furloughs Due To Improved Revenue

Law360 (August 25, 2020, 12:39 PM EDT) -- The U.S. immigration agency canceled plans to furlough more than half of its staff at the end of this month, but agency leadership warned there was "no guarantee" that future furloughs could be avoided without assistance from Congress. U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services announced Tuesday that it had scrapped the upcoming furloughs — scheduled for Aug. 30 and set to impact 13,000 employees, or 67% of the agency's workforce — "as a result of unprecedented spending cuts and a steady increase in daily incoming revenue and receipts." USCIS, which processes visa and citizenship applications and is primarily funded by application fees,...

