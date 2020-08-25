Chinese Cylinders Hit With Anti-Subsidy Duties Up To 191%

Law360 (August 25, 2020, 5:08 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Commerce said Tuesday that it has assigned initial countervailing duties on nonrefillable steel cylinders from China as high as 190.67%, finding that the foreign imports are illegally subsidized by the Chinese government. Commerce preliminarily determined that nine Chinese producers and exporters have subsidy rates ranging from 22.97% to 190.67% and assigned all other Chinese nonrefillable steel cylinder manufacturers with a subsidy rate of 24.11%, handing an early victory to Ohio company Worthington Industries Inc., which alleged that it was being hurt by the foreign products. Worthington petitioned Commerce and the U.S. International Trade Commission in March to...

