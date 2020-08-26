Visa Winners Say Challenge To State Dept. Is No 'Workaround'

Law360 (August 26, 2020, 9:22 PM EDT) -- Would-be immigrants who are taking the Trump administration to court over the suspension of the green card lottery say they aren't challenging the president's ability to halt entry into the country but instead the Department of State's decision to stop processing visas. When it comes to administrative review, the distinction is important and "not a workaround," they told a D.C. federal court Monday, but rather a "separate and distinct challenge to a wide-ranging agency action that exceeds the simple implementation of an entry bar." When President Donald Trump handed down COVID-19 restrictions on immigration earlier this year, his executive orders didn't...

