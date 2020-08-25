N. Irish Judge Latest Tapped To Join UK Supreme Court

Law360, London (August 25, 2020, 6:06 PM BST) -- The government announced on Tuesday the appointment of a new judge to Britain's Supreme Court, who makes the move from the Court of Appeal in Northern Ireland. Ben Stephens will be promoted to the U.K.'s highest court on Oct. 1. He has been approved by the Queen on the recommendation of the prime minister, Lord Chancellor Robert Buckland QC and an independent selection commission, the government said. Stephens will fill a vacancy being left by Brian Kerr, who will retire Sept. 30. Stephens became a High Court judge in Northern Ireland in 2007, first in the Family Division and then the...

