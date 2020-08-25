Trump Says He Will Nominate Chad Wolf As DHS Secretary

Law360 (August 25, 2020, 4:29 PM EDT) -- President Donald Trump announced plans Tuesday to nominate acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf to lead the department permanently, less than two weeks after a congressional watchdog found that Wolf had been improperly installed in his current position. If confirmed, Wolf, who has led the U.S. Department of Homeland Security in an acting capacity since November, would be Trump's first Senate-confirmed DHS Secretary since Kirstjen Nielsen, who stepped down in April 2019. "I am pleased to inform the American Public that Acting Secretary Chad Wolf will be nominated to be the Secretary of Homeland Security. Chad has done an outstanding job...

