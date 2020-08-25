Invisalign Maker Says Qualcomm Ruling Supports Escape Bid

Law360 (August 25, 2020, 7:47 PM EDT) -- The company behind teeth-straightening technology Invisalign told a Delaware federal court on Tuesday that the Ninth Circuit's recent ruling siding with Qualcomm in a Federal Trade Commission enforcement action supports tossing a rival's antitrust suit against it. Align Technology Inc. sent a letter pointing U.S. District Judge Leonard P. Stark to a Ninth Circuit panel's Aug. 11 decision rejecting allegations that Qualcomm monopolized the market for certain cellular modem chips through a series of licensing practices. Judge Stark is overseeing a case from 3Shape Trios A/S accusing Align of cornering the market for clear aligners and the scanners used to make...

