Client Suing Duane Morris For £1.6M May Need More Security

Law360 (August 25, 2020, 2:25 PM EDT) -- A London judge on Tuesday said Duane Morris could budget for a possible request for more security from a former British Virgin Islands client suing the law firm for £1.6 million ($2.1 million) for allegedly paying money out to a third party without authorization. High Court Deputy Master John Linwood gave preapproval for Duane Morris LLP to prepare for the possibility that its former client Towerbridge Group Ltd. might have to top up the £500,000 security arranged to pay for the law firm's legal costs if the BVI company loses its breach of duty case. Towerbridge's suit is linked to a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS