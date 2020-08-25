8th Circ. Reverses Mayo Clinic Nurse's Disability Benefits Win

Law360 (August 25, 2020, 6:40 PM EDT) -- The Eighth Circuit on Tuesday undid a nurse's win in her long-term disability suit against Reliance Standard Life Insurance Co., finding the lower court should have considered whether the insurer's benefits denial was out of bounds instead of starting from scratch. In its opinion, the three-judge panel reversed the district court's award of summary judgment to Melissa A. McIntyre and remanded the Employee Retirement Income Security Act case for the lower court to review Reliance's benefits determination for abuse of discretion. Under ERISA, benefits determinations are generally reviewed by courts de novo unless a plan administrator had discretionary authority to determine...

