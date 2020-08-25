Ex-TMZ Employee Decries Sexism In EEOC Complaint

Law360 (August 25, 2020, 5:11 PM EDT) -- A former TMZ employee accused the tabloid and its pop culture-focused sister site TooFab on Tuesday of fostering a sexist workplace and firing her for speaking out in a discrimination complaint to the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. Bernadette Zilio's charge alleges leaders for TMZ and TooFab frequently favored male staffers and belittled women, targeting her for dismissal over trumped-up errors and plagiarism accusations after her second human resources complaint went nowhere. "Ms. Zilio, along with her female colleagues, was belittled and abused, held to different and more stringent standards, excluded from business and social interactions in which only male employees...

