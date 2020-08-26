Deutsche Sued For Unpaid Commission On Insurance Claim

Law360, London (August 26, 2020, 4:07 PM BST) -- A broker specializing in recovering unpaid insurance claims has sued Deutsche Bank for allegedly failing to pay out $385,000 in commission after the British company said it attempted to help the lender claw back more than $2 million from marine and machinery policies. BankServe Insurance Services Ltd. has brought a lawsuit at the High Court against Deutsche Bank for loss and damages it claims it suffered when the bank allegedly breached a February 2016 agreement. The broker said in a filing dated Aug. 8 but only recently made public that Deutsche had agreed to pay it commission for helping to collect outstanding...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS