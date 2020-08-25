Goodwin Nabs Ex-HHS Atty From Bass Berry

Law360 (August 25, 2020, 7:45 PM EDT) -- Goodwin Procter LLP has snapped up a former Bass Berry & Sims PLC attorney with years of experience working on transactions in the health care field and issues related to the False Claims Act. Brian Bewley will work out of Goodwin's Washington, D.C., practice as a partner, the firm said in an announcement Monday. Bewley has worked in private practice for years now, but also has experience as senior counsel in the Office of Counsel to the Inspector General of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. He told Law360 on Tuesday that the new firm has an incredible transactions team...

