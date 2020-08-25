Texas Chain Spec's Saves Suit Over $713M Liquor Board Fine

Law360 (August 25, 2020, 8:31 PM EDT) -- Popular Texas liquor store chain Spec's convinced the Fifth Circuit on Tuesday a lower court wrongly blocked it from claiming the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission hid evidence from its own auditor and fabricated other evidence in connection with a proposed $713 million fine. Spec's Family Partners had filed suit after it beat back what the circuit court characterized as a "largely unsuccessful administrative action against it," in which the TABC sought to either revoke every one of the chain's 164 permits or collect $713 million in civil penalties for alleged violations of state laws and regulations. Spec's alleged in its August...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS