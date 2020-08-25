Microsoft Scores Partial Win In Hon Hai IP Royalties Spat

Law360 (August 25, 2020, 10:26 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Tuesday handed Microsoft a partial victory in its royalties dispute with Hon Hai over patents covering smartphones, finding that the evidence indicates the Taiwanese manufacturer indeed breached the pair's contract by withholding accurate royalties reports. However, U.S. District Judge Lucy H. Koh rejected the rest of Microsoft Corp.'s motion for summary judgment and also shut down a competing summary judgment motion from Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. Ltd., according to her order. Microsoft claims that Hon Hai has withheld royalty payments and accurate royalty reports and refused to comply with audits required by the pair's confidential...

